Businesses eager to use e-invoices

VIETNAM, December 24 -

A person uses an e-invoice. — Photo GDT

HÀ NỘI — As many as 263,182 businesses registered to use e-invoices after one month of piloting e-invoices in six provinces and cities, accounting for 71 per cent of the total enterprises and organisations in the localities, according to the General Department of Taxation (GDT).

The Tax Department of Quảng Ninh Province reported the highest proportion of taxpayers registering to use e-invoices, reaching 98 per cent of the total number of enterprises and economic organisations in the locality.

Meanwhile, 90 per cent of businesses and economic organisations in Hà Nội registered to use e-invoices.

To prepare for the implementation of the second phase in the remaining 57 localities from April 2022, the GDT said it was accelerating the completion of institutions, policies, and professional processes related to e-invoices, focusing on reviewing problems arising in the application process of e-invoices in six provinces and cities in the first phase, and proposing suitable adjustments.

The GDT sets the goal of having 100 per cent of businesses in Việt Nam using e-invoices by June 30, 2022. — VNS