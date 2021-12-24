Submit Release
President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - 24 december 2021, 12:00

On December 24, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin congratulated the head of state on his birthday anniversary, and wished him success in his activities and the best of health.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the President of Russia for the attention and congratulations.

Hailing the successful development of Azerbaijan-Russia friendly relations based on strategic partnership in all areas, the heads of state expressed their confidence that bilateral ties would continue to strengthen.

During the phone conversation, the sides recalled with pleasure the Sochi meeting, and discussed the issues related to prospects for bilateral cooperation.

