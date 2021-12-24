First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday anniversary

AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birth anniversary.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said:

“Dear Mr. President!

Today, like millions of Azerbaijani citizens, I want to express my deep gratitude to you. We are grateful that we, the people of Azerbaijan, feel a sense of national pride and unity. We are thankful to you for having fulfilled the aspirations and desire of every Azerbaijani, living in our hearts for many years. The Azerbaijani people are a victorious people!

Great things don't happen all at once. Any historical achievement is a long, difficult and arduous road. Your historical service is that you embarked on this path and passed it with dignity. Your unparalleled service is that you have ensured the victory of the Azerbaijani people with the decisions you made by leading the country all these years.

Your power is that on this path you managed to earn the confidence of the people and, counting on the people’s trust and love, you were able to justify this priceless trust. Your historical service is that all these years, despite all the difficulties, pressures, sometimes groundless and unfair opinions, you have not for a moment lost your faith, hope and will. The fulfillment of a great mission to ensure the territorial integrity of our country was also possible thanks to your unbreakable will.

I know that you have always believed in your people and this is this faith, along with all your personal qualities, that is the source and guarantee of all the victories you have achieved and the victories that lie ahead.

My most sincere thanks to you!

On the day of your birth anniversary, allow me to wish you and the entire Azerbaijani people long life, the best of health and fulfillment of all your desires.

Your path to success is continuing and much remains to be done for the sake of our Motherland.

May God give you strength and patience! May the Almighty God protect you and the people of Azerbaijan on this sacred path!

We are proud of you and love you very much!

Mehriban Aliyeva.”