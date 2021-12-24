iVIPANAN Bags the Award for the Best Digital Content During Covid19 Campaign at ICL Awards- 2021
iVIPANAN wins Digital Content During Covid19/Lockdown Campaign- Special Mention at the ICL Awards & Conferences.SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Debutant iVIPANAN Digital Marketing Agency, Surat scored the title of the special mention Digital Content During Covid19/Lockdown Campaign at the India Leadership Content Awards & Conferences, envisioned for the client Noble Public School based in Surat, Gujarat. The win came for "The Story of Unsung Heroes- Teachers" campaign that focused on the havoc and inconveniences faced by school teachers and professors during the difficult times of the Covid-19 lockdown.
When the entire world was stuck inside and grieving the loss of mankind, teachers were the unsung heroes marching towards educating young minds. They were the unsung legendary heroes who despite little knowledge about technology, never once backed down from teaching online. It was a big challenge, but they emerged victorious nonetheless.
To commemorate the sacrifices and dedication of these teachers, iVIPANAN came up with the Unsung Hero Campaign. The idea was simple, to highlight the teachers who were struggling and facing the intense effects of the lockdown.
The campaign garnered thousands of views and appraisals from across the globe, making it the most successful affairs of the digital agency. The campaign was equally appreciated by the school teachers facing the difficulties and the students who didn't know behind the scenes of one simple online class.
Commenting on the win, co-founder of iVIPANAN, Shruti Sheth said, “We are proud of our team in whipping out the content that has impacted thousands around the globe. It was a critical step for us when the whole world was worrying about the drastic effects on children, teachers were suffering equally. To understand their dilemma and give their worries a platform, our campaign was a fresh air to the masses. We plan to create such thought-provoking content that sits right with the Indian sentiments”.
iVIPANAN Digital Marketing Agency is celebrated as the digital trail breaker of the industry in the South Gujarat region. With numerous thought-provoking campaigns up their sleeves, they have successfully cleared the name as the most unique digital marketing and management services in southern Gujarat.
In order to preach its digital marketing prowess, the agency has established a teaching vertical, named iVIPANAN Digital Marketing Training institute. With over 16 plus years in the digital marketing field, the chief trainer of the institute, Bhautik Sheth, has educated over 60,000 digital marketing enthusiasts through online programs, conferences, and classroom training sessions.
