Sustainable Lab won the Mizuho Prize in the Forbes JAPAN "Japanese Entrepreneur Ranking"

Sustainable Lab is pleased to announce that we have won the Mizuho Prize in the January 2022 issue of Forbes JAPAN on "Japan's Entrepreneurial Ranking”.

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This award was selected by Mizuho Bank, a partner of Forbes Japan's Entrepreneurial Ranking, through an independent screening process. In recent years, SX (Sustainability Transformation) has become a prerequisite for management strategies, and the awards focus on whether a company is equipped with technology that can solve major environmental, social, and economic issues while taking on innovative business challenges, and whether its business model is sustainable. We were selected as a winner in the Sustainability category.

▶Speech from CEO, Renji Hirase

We are in the unique business of non-financial data science and were not recognized a few years ago. With this award, we are very impressed that the world is changing and the one of the leading megabanks in Japan pays attention to our business. Aiming to update the capitalism towards more sustainable direction, we are accelerating our business globally. We look forward to your continued support and participation!

▶About Sustainable Lab

Sustainable Lab, founded in 2019, is a big data professional team using AI to analyze non-financial and SDGs big data for illuminating social-good companies while creating solutions for Sustainability Transformation. Our product called "TERRAST" is an AI-powered big data platform of non-financial information focusing on ESG/SDGs. By using internationally recognized indicators as well as reported data, we can quantify the non-financial data (ESG/SDGs). This data is often discussed in qualitative terms; thus, we can make an integrated judgment of the corporation’s environmental and social values with our work.