SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces that Arrival SA Sued by Investor

LOGO

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles

LOGO

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. MIles

PICTURE OF MAN

Timothy L. Miles,

plaque

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Achieved the Recognition of American’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 - Top 1%

picture of man

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Achieved the Recognition of American’s Mo

Arrival SA (NASDAQ:ARVL)

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years, announces that a purchaser of Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021. The Arrival class action lawsuit was commenced on December 22, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is captioned Schmutter v. Arrival SA, No. 21-cv-11016.

If you suffered a loss due to Arrival’s misconduct, click here.

Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, Arrival (formerly Arrival Luxembourg S.à r.l.) is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”), including vans, cars, and buses. On March 24, 2021, Arrival consummated a business combination with CIIG Merger Corp. (“CIIG”). Prior to its business combination with Arrival, CIIG was a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), also known as a “blank check” company, incorporated for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Upon the consummation of the merger, CIIG changed its name to Arrival Vault US Inc. On March 25, 2021, the Arrival’s common stock and warrants began trading on NASDAQ under the symbols “ARVL” and “ARVLW,” respectively.

The Arrival class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Arrival would record a substantially greater net loss and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) loss in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020; (ii) Arrival would experience far greater capital and operational expense to operate and deploy its microfactories and manufacture EVs than it had disclosed; (iii) Arrival would not capitalize on or achieve profitability or provide meaningful revenue in the time periods disclosed; (iv) Arrival would not achieve its disclosed production and sales volumes; (v) Arrival would not meet the disclosed production rollout deadlines and, accordingly, Arrival materially overstated its financial and operational position and/or prospects, and (vi) as a result, Arrival’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 8, 2021, Arrival announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021, including a loss of €26 million (compared to a loss of €22 million during the same quarter a year earlier), and adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter of €40 million (compared to a loss of €18 million in the third quarter of 2020). Arrival also pulled its 2022 revenue goals and significantly scaled back its long-term projections, pushing its production and sales timeline into later time periods. On this news, shares of Arrival fell by approximately 24%.

Then, on November 17, 2021, Arrival announced a $200 million offering of green convertible senior notes due 2026, intended to finance the development of EVs. On the same day, Arrival announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 25 million ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a bid to raise around $330 million in cash. On this news, Arrival shares dropped an additional 8%, further damaging investors.

If you acquired shares of Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL) securities between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021, you have until February 20, 2022, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class

Arrival Shareholders Urged to Contact the Firm

If you purchased Arrival securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com or to submit form click here. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.
About Timothy L. Miles

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder, employee rights and personal injury attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Earlier this year, Mr. Miles was recognized as a 2021 Top Ranked Lawyer; 2021 Top Rated Litigator; and a 2021 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM, his third consecutive year to receive each award. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019). Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Top Rated Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2021); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2021); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2018-2021); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019-2021); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits to Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).

CONTACT:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
141 Saundersville Road, #2202
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com
Website: www.timmileslaw.com
https://www.classactionlawyertn.com/paysafe-limited.html

Timothy Lee. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 6155877384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

THE LAW OFFICES OF TIMOTHYY L. MILES; ACCOLADES, HONER AND RECOGNITIONS

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces that Arrival SA Sued by Investor

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Timothy Lee. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 6155877384
Company/Organization
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
124 Shiloh Ridge
Hendersonville, Tennessee, 37075
United States
+1 615-587-7384
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized securities class action and shareholder rights attorney who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years. Mr. Miles received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee in 1993 and his J.D. from the Nashville School of Law in May 2001, graduating third in his class, and was made a member of the Honorable Society of Cooper’s Inn which is reserved for students graduating in the top ten percent of their class. He is admitted to practice before the Tennessee Supreme Court; the United States District Court for the Western, Middle and Eastern Districts of Tennessee and the District of Colorado; and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a member of the Nashville Bar Association; National Trial Lawyers Association; and Harry Phillips American Inns of Court (Student Member 2000). Mr. Miles has dedicated his career to representing shareholders in complex class-action litigation. Whether serving as lead, co-lead, or liaison counsel, Mr. Miles has helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars for defrauded investors, shaped precedent-setting decisions, and delivered real corporate governance reforms. Judges and peers have repeatedly recognized Mr. Miles’ relentless advocacy for shareholders, as well as his unbendable ethical standards. For example, Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, which is by invitation only and is “extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria.” The National Trial Lawyers Association explained the significance of this honor: “With the selection of Timothy L. Miles by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, [Mr.] Miles has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer. The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research.” Further, “[m]embership is extended only to the select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state or region who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile measured by objective and uniformly applied standards in compliance with state bar and national Rule 4-7.” Mr. Miles other recognitions include: - AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020) - AV® Preeminent™ Attorney – Judicial Edition (2017-2020) - Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Elite Lawyer of the South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019). - PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com by Martindale-Hubble® (2018-2020). -America’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by Lawyers of Distinction (2020). -The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability by Martindale-Hubble® (Feb. 2015). -Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, Lawyers of Distinction (2019) -Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019). -Superb Rated Attorney, (10.0 out of 10), the Highest Rating Possible by Avvo. -Avvo Top Rated Lawyer (Avvo 2017-2020). -America’s Most Honored Professionals – Top 1% (American Registry 2016-2018).

Timothy L. Miles

More From This Author
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces that Cloopen Group Holding Limited Sued by Investor
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces that Arrival SA Sued by Investor
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces that Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Sued by Investor
View All Stories From This Author