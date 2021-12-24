SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces that Arrival SA Sued by Investor
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles announces that a purchaser of Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021. The Arrival class action lawsuit was commenced on December 22, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is captioned Schmutter v. Arrival SA, No. 21-cv-11016.
Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL) Accused of Misleading Shareholders
According to the complaint, Arrival (formerly Arrival Luxembourg S.à r.l.) is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”), including vans, cars, and buses. On March 24, 2021, Arrival consummated a business combination with CIIG Merger Corp. (“CIIG”). Prior to its business combination with Arrival, CIIG was a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), also known as a “blank check” company, incorporated for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Upon the consummation of the merger, CIIG changed its name to Arrival Vault US Inc. On March 25, 2021, the Arrival’s common stock and warrants began trading on NASDAQ under the symbols “ARVL” and “ARVLW,” respectively.
The Arrival class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Arrival would record a substantially greater net loss and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) loss in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020; (ii) Arrival would experience far greater capital and operational expense to operate and deploy its microfactories and manufacture EVs than it had disclosed; (iii) Arrival would not capitalize on or achieve profitability or provide meaningful revenue in the time periods disclosed; (iv) Arrival would not achieve its disclosed production and sales volumes; (v) Arrival would not meet the disclosed production rollout deadlines and, accordingly, Arrival materially overstated its financial and operational position and/or prospects, and (vi) as a result, Arrival’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
On November 8, 2021, Arrival announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021, including a loss of €26 million (compared to a loss of €22 million during the same quarter a year earlier), and adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter of €40 million (compared to a loss of €18 million in the third quarter of 2020). Arrival also pulled its 2022 revenue goals and significantly scaled back its long-term projections, pushing its production and sales timeline into later time periods. On this news, shares of Arrival fell by approximately 24%.
Then, on November 17, 2021, Arrival announced a $200 million offering of green convertible senior notes due 2026, intended to finance the development of EVs. On the same day, Arrival announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 25 million ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a bid to raise around $330 million in cash. On this news, Arrival shares dropped an additional 8%, further damaging investors.
If you acquired shares of Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL) securities between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021, you have until February 20, 2022, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class
