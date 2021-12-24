Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1900 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:49 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. The vehicle was later located and one of the suspects was arrested. A firearm was recovered from the vehicle.

On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol without a License.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

