SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces that Cloopen Group Holding Limited Sued by Investor
Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years, announces that a purchaser of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors. The Cloopen class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers of: (a) Cloopen American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Cloopen’s IPO; and/or (b) Cloopen securities between February 9, 2021 and May 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The Cloopen class action lawsuit was commenced on December 10, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is captioned Dong v. Cloopen Group Holding Limited, No. 21-cv-10610.
Cloopen Failed to Disclose the Truth About its Business Prospects
According to the complaint, the Registration Statement led Cloopen ADS purchasers to believe that Cloopen’s much-touted growth strategy, which relied upon cross-selling, up-selling, optimizing existing solutions, and developing new features, was effective. Indeed, as portrayed in the Registration Statement, Cloopen appeared to be retaining and even expanding its customer base, as well as maintaining its key sales metrics such as dollar-based net retention rate, which reflected its ability to increase existing customer revenue. Yet, Cloopen’s representations concerning its successful growth strategy were materially false and misleading. In fact, as the Cloopen class action lawsuit alleges, Cloopen’s growth strategy was not working and its existing customers were abandoning the Company. The Cloopen class action lawsuit further alleges that Cloopen’s Registration Statement failed to disclose that an increasing number of its customers were refusing to pay, forcing Cloopen to record massive increases in its accounts receivables and allowance for doubtful accounts. The Registration Statement also allegedly failed to disclose that Cloopen was weighted down by massive liabilities related to the fair value of certain recently-granted warrants.
On March 26, 2021, just over six weeks after its IPO, Cloopen reported fourth quarter of 2020 revenues of just $39.6 million – $2 million shy of analysts’ consensus – net losses of $46.8 million, representing a 466.9% increase year-over-year, and operating expenses of $27.6 million, representing a 30% increase over fourth quarter of 2019. Cloopen blamed a “change in fair value of warrant liabilities of . . . $34.4 million” for Cloopen’s remarkable net loss and “an increase in the provision for doubtful accounts resulting from increased in accounts receivables” for the 59.2% increase in general and administrative expenses. On this news, the price of Cloopen’s ADSs fell by more than 18%.
Weeks later, as Cloopen belatedly revealed additional facts about its failed growth strategy and withering customer base, including that its dollar-based net retention rate by year end 2020 fell far below historical periods, Cloopen’s share price fell again.
At the time the Cloopen class action lawsuit was commenced, Cloopen’s share price has dropped as low as $2.70 per ADS, a decline of more than 80% from the $16 IPO price.
If you acquired ADSs of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) in its IPO or between February 9, 2021 and May 10, 2021 you have until February 08, 2022, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.
If you purchased Cloopen securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com or to submit form click here. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.
Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder, employee rights and personal injury attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics.
