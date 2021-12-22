At the request of Governor Gavin Newsom, the Supreme Court today recommended clemency for Eric Cowan, allowing Newsom to commute a 1998 140 years to life third-strike sentence for robbery and attempted robbery.
You just read:
Supreme Court allows commutation of three-strikes sentence
