28 DAs sue prisons department over early release credits

(Subscription required) Half California's district attorneys are again challenging the increase in good conduct credits for prison inmates, alleging the corrections department is violating the state Administrative Procedures Act and unlawfully adopting the changes as emergency regulations. "They want to award them 66% credits, meaning if you got sentenced to 30 years, you'd only do 10 years," Sacramento County Chief Deputy District Attorney Rod Norgaard said in an interview Wednesday.

