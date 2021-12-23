Come to Northeast Florida Tax Slayer Gator Bowl - Stay for More Fun on Florida’s Historic Coast
Along Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Ponte Vedra, Florida welcome Scarlett Knight and Demon Deacon fans with deals on fun, food, and lodging.ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Game Day is set now that Rutgers Scarlet Knights has been named as the team to play against Wake Forest's Deacon Demons during the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville next week. Pack your bags and head to Florida. Along with all northeast Florida, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches will welcome Scarlett Knight fans with fun events, access to great food, and great deals on lodging.
When the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl game kicks off at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Eve at Jacksonville’s TIAA Banks Field, Rutgers fans can rest assured there is plenty to celebrate in the area after the big game. Stay overnight, celebrate the New Year and enjoy a fantastic meal while taking advantage of special offers created just for Tax Slayer Gator Bowl fans.
Come early - stay late. Make it a holiday extravaganza. Enjoy a week in the Nation's Oldest City. In addition to the direct flights into Jacksonville from Philadelphia and Newark, there is direct service with Elite Airways from Newark Liberty International Airport - EWR and Northeast Florida Regional Airport - UST in St. Augustine available. The service operates twice weekly twice weekly. Flights depart Newark on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 a.m., arrive St. Augustine at 1:45 p.m. Returning flights from St. Augustine depart on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8:00 a.m. and arrive in Newark at 10:30 a.m. Tickets start at $129 each way and are available for sale at 877-393-2510 and www.EliteAirways.com.
Visit www.floridashistoriccoast.com for great offers at some of the area’s best lodging spots, from the elegant Ponte Vedra Inn and Club to the affordable Rodeway Inn.
Come early and enjoy a special performance of Donna the Buffalo at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on December 30, and stay after the game and travel a little further south to make this trip even more memorable when you attend the Fireworks and Beach Boulevard Block Party at St. Augustine Beach.
While in the area be sure to enjoy one of Florida’s most popular holiday events, Nights of Lights in St. Augustine. Named one of the Best Holiday Light Displays in the USA by Conde Nast Traveler, and on USA Today’s Top 10 Holiday Lights displays in the U.S., this display of millions of tiny white lights illuminates our Nation’s oldest city through January 2022.
The Nights of Lights display is free and you can enjoy it just walking along the downtown historic area and along the bayfront from the Bridge of Lions to the iconic Castillo de San Marcos. But you can also enjoy the lights from a trolley, train or carriage ride, and from one of the many water cruises that offer special holiday tours.
Enjoy the mild weather and warm welcomes at a number of restaurants open during New Year’s Eve and Day. With so much to do and see, you’ll want to stay overtime and enjoy the weather on Florida’s Historic Coast.
Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida’s Historic Coast is home to St. Augustine, the oldest continuously occupied European settlement in the US and attracts visitors from all over the world to experience its old-world charm, historic landmarks, pristine beaches, and world-class golfing as the home of the PGA Tour and location of THE PLAYERS® Championship. For more information on events, activities, holiday getaways and vacation opportunities in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches, go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com, become a fan on Facebook or call 1.800.653.2489.
Barbara Golden
St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches VCB
+1 904-669-8142
email us here