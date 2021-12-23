LDH estimates proportion of Omicron cases is more than 84% in Louisiana
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) estimates the proportion of Omicron cases in our state is 84.6% for the week ending December 18.
Limited Louisiana sequence data are available for the most recent reporting period. Estimated proportions are preliminary. LDH will now report the Omicron variant proportion rather than case count. Case-based surveillance for Omicron is no longer sustainable due to the volume of cases being identified. In addition, providing case counts of confirmed and probable cases will provide an inaccurate representation of the amount of Omicron circulating in our state. This is because: 1) probable cases are only able to be identified by one specific PCR assay that picks up the S-gene dropout, 2) not all PCR samples are submitted for sequencing, and 3) many people are tested by rapid antigen or molecular tests, which are not able to be sequenced.
Updated LDH Guidance
According to the CDC, unvaccinated people are 14 times more likely to die and 8 times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID compared to a fully vaccinated person.
In addition, any person who has COVID symptoms should get tested and stay in quarantine to avoid spreading illness to others. People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms, including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
As a reminder, all community-based sites operated by the Louisiana National Guard will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.