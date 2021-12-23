SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces Class Action Filed Against Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles
Investor Files Securities Class Action Filed Against Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:(RVNC))HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years, announcesthat a purchaser of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021. Revance is a biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic applications in the U.S. and internationally.The Revance Therapeutics class action lawsuit was commenced on December 10, 2021 in the Northern District of California and is captioned Aramic LLC v. Revance Therapeutics, Inc., No. 21-cv-09585.
If you suffered a loss due to RVNC, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) Misled Investors Regarding FDA Approval of its Lead Drug Candidate
According to the complaint, Revance’s lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (“DAXI”), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of frown lines and cervical dystonia, and is in various stages of phase II trials for other uses. On November 25, 2019, Revance announced that it submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA for DAXI to treat frown lines. During the class period, defendants made false or misleading statements and failed to disclose that quality control deficiencies existed at the Company’s manufacturing facility for DAXI, which decreased the likelihood the FDA would approve the DAXI BLA.
On October 12, 2021, Revance disclosed that on July 2, 2021, the FDA had issued a Form 483 notifying Revance of serious issues the FDA had observed during its inspection of the Company’s Northern California DAXI manufacturing facility. On this news, Revance’s stock price fell 25%. Then, on October 15, 2021, Revance issued a press release announcing it had received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA and that the FDA was unable to approve the DAXI BLA due to the FDA’s onsite inspection at Revance’s manufacturing facility. On this news, Revance’s stock price fell almost 40% per share, to close at $13.81 per share on October 18, 2021.
If you acquired shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) securities between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021, you have until February 8, 2022, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.
Revance Shareholders Urged to Contact the Firm
If you purchased Revance securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com or by submitting a contact form just click here. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.
About Timothy L. Miles
Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder, employee rights and personal injury attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Earlier this year, Mr. Miles was recognized as a 2021 Top Ranked Lawyer; 2021 Top Rated Litigator; and a 2021 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM, his third consecutive year to receive each award. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019). Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Top Rated Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2021); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2021); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2018-2021); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019-2021); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits to Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).
CONTACT:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
141 Saundersville Road, #2202
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com
Website: www.timmileslaw.com
Case Websie www.classactionlawyertn.com/revance-therapeutics-inc.html
Timothy L. Miles
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
+1 6155877384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other
Timothy Lee. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 6155877384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
THE LAW OFFICES OF TIMOTHYY L. MILES; ACCOLADES, HONER AND RECOGNITIONS