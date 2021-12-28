Submit Release
Breakthroughs in clean-energy roofing, safer batteries, people struggling with hearing loss coming to ShowStoppers

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech and business journalists will see breakthroughs in roofing for residential clean energy, safer batteries than lithium ion, and medical-grade hearing earbuds, at ShowStoppers® at CES, the press event scheduled for 5 Jan. 2022 during the CES tradeshow in Las Vegas.

“The world’s first true solar residential roof” is coming to shake up the entire industry.

Nanotech Energy, https://nanotechenergy.com, a CES 2022 Innovation Award Winner and the only producer of non-flammable, graphene-based batteries on the market, will show batteries that are infinitely safer and higher performing than the industry-standard, highly-flammable lithium-ion batteries that power consumer electronics and electric vehicles but can suddenly catch fire or explode.

Jabra, https://www.jabra.com, a world-leading audio and video pioneer, flexes its engineering excellence with several new products, including the Jabra Enhance Plus, a medical-grade hearing solution with advanced audio engineering for better conversations, music, and calls. Also, their latest True Wireless Earbuds will be on display.

The ShowStoppers press event organizes product launches, sneak previews and hands-on demonstrations of new tech for work, home and play for journalists, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives -- from AI to 5G to cloud, VR to digital health; to better, safer, healthier tools for working from home or going back to the office; to future mobility and autonomy, robotics or smart cities; to apps and hardware that drive mobile and desktop innovation; to wearables, IoT, appliances, entertainment, and more.

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 26th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC, NAB, CE Week, CEATEC and other tradeshows. ShowStoppers streams online, broadcasting live events, month after month.

