Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Seeks Your Feedback December 20, 2021 | 4:55 PM EST Learn more about Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Seeks Your Feedback

Please complete a new survey today about your participation in the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) – even if you didn’t visit a farmers’ market in 2021. 

The results of this survey will be used to make improvements to SFMNP, which provides eligible older adults with access to locally grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs at farmers' markets and farm stands. 

More Information about SFMNP 

Older adults who are eligible for SFMNP receive a booklet with coupons that can be used to purchase local, fresh, unprocessed vegetables and fruits at participating farmers' markets and farm stands. SFMNP not only helps improve nutrition, but it also supports local farms.

The seasonal coupons are available through local Offices for the Aging. This year the program began on July 1; coupons were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis through September 30. 

While coupons are not available at this time, your participation in the survey will help with the planning process for the 2022 season.  

SFMNP is a collaboration of the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, New York State Department of Health, the New York State Office for the Aging, and Cornell Cooperative Extension.   

