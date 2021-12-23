The Washington Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source contract to Third Sector New England on behalf of A Way Home Washington (AWHWA). The contract will be awarded on or about January 17, 2022, and will expire on June 30, 2023. The contract amount is $1,900,000. The contract may be amended to extend performance and/or increase funds.
