South Dakota State Parks Celebrate The New Year

December 23, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) will offer free, guided hikes in six state parks on New Year’s Day as part of America's State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states.

America’s State Parks First Day Hikes offer individuals and families an opportunity to begin the New Year rejuvenating and connecting with the outdoors by taking a healthy hike on Jan. 1 at a state park close to home. First Day Hikes offer a great way to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and welcome the New Year with friends and family.

The First Day Hikes are part of the national effort to get people outdoors and into our parks. First Day Hikes are a great way to cure cabin fever and burn off those extra holiday calories by starting off the New Year with an invigorating walk or hike in one of our beautiful state parks.

In South Dakota, hikes will be offered at the following locations:

Big Sioux Recreation Area near Brandon, 2 p.m. CST. Info: 605-582-7243

Custer State Park, 8 a.m. MST, pre-registration required. Info/register: 605-225-4515

Good Earth State Park near Sioux Falls, 2 p.m. CST. Info: 605-213-1036

Hartford Beach State Park near Corona, 12 p.m. CST. Info: 605-432-6374

Lewis and Clark Recreation Area near Yankton, 1 p.m. CST. Info: 605-668-2985

Oakwood Lakes State Park near Bruce, 2 p.m. CST Info: 605-627-5441

First Day Hikes originated more than two decades ago at the Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Mass. The program was launched to promote both healthy lifestyles throughout the year and year-round recreation at state parks. Last year marked the first time all 50 state park systems sponsored First Day Hikes, offering 400 hikes nationwide.