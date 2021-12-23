I-95 Among State Highways Restricted Overnight for Guiderail Operations in Philadelphia, Bucks Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 95 is among state highways restricted beginning Sunday, January 2, in Philadelphia and Bucks counties for guiderail repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The intermittent lane closures will remain in place Sundays through Fridays, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM, through late March 2022.

The work locations are:

Both directions on I-95 between the Delaware County line and Bucks County line in Philadelphia;

Both directions on I-95 between the Philadelphia County line and the Interstate 276 Interchange in Bensalem and Bristol townships, Bucks County;

Academy Road between the I-95 Interchange and Knights Road in Philadelphia;

Both directions on Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) between the U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) Interchange and the Bucks County line in Philadelphia; and

Northbound U.S. 13 ramp to northbound U.S. 1 in Falls Township, Bucks County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

