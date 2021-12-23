Wolf Administration Reviews 2021 Construction Season for PennDOT’s East Central Region

12/23/2021

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today highlighted major projects that had active work take place during the 2021 construction season in District 5, which includes Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties. “When PennDOT completes a project, whether big or small, it is making an investment in the communities across the state. Doing this at the highest level means balancing the needs of the interstate, national highway, secondary, and local networks,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “It also means taking on different strategies to preserve and improve more than 140 miles of roadway in northwest Pennsylvania in this year.” In 2021, approximately $258 million in contracts were awarded for 47 projects in District 5, including 26 highway projects and 9 bridge replacements or rehabilitations. Work was also performed on many projects that were started or awarded prior to the new year. “The 2021 construction season was challenging,” said PennDOT District 5 Executive Michael W. Rebert, P.E. “Our team of design, construction and maintenance employees came together to collaborate with partners to solve problems and provide optimal service with limited funding.” Some of the notable projects completed in 2021 include: • Resurfacing of Route 12 in the City of Reading and Muhlenberg Township, Berks County, $13.2 million; • Replacement of State Street Bridge over an unnamed tributary to the Schuylkill River in Hamburg Borough, Berks County, $2.4 million; • Replacement of the Route 29 Bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Upper Milford Township, Lehigh County, $8.6 million; • Replacement of the Ridgeway Street Bridge over the Delaware-Lackawanna Railroad in East Stroudsburg Borough, Monroe County, $5.3 million; • Milling and paving of US 22 in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County, $6.4 million; • Replacement of PA 924 Bridge over Mahanoy Creek in Gilberton Borough, Schuylkill County, $11.8 million; and • Milling and paving on Route 309 in Tamaqua Borough, Schuylkill County, $570,000. Notable projects that will continue next year are: • Project to improve I-78 including patching, milling, paving and bridge preservation in Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton counties, $23.3 million; • Reconstruction of Interstate 78 between Exit 35 (PA 143/Lenhartsville) and Lehigh County line in Greenwich Township, Berks County, $168.3 million; • Reconstruction and widening of Interstate 78, including rehabilitating the bridge over the Schuylkill River and upgrading the PA 61 interchange, in Tilden Township and Hamburg Borough, Berks County, $125.6 million; • Intersection improvements in US 222 in Maidencreek Township, Berks County, $26.7 million; • Reconstruction and widening of Route 443 in Lehighton Borough and Mahoning Township, Carbon County, $21.2 million; • Rehabilitation of Route 248 in East Penn Township, Franklin Township, Lower Towamensing Township, Bowmanstown Borough, Palmerton Borough and Parryville Borough, Carbon County, $14.2 million; • Repair and resurface US 22 in South Whitehall Township and Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, $17.3 million; • Installation of a roundabout at the intersection of US 222, Route 863 and Schantz Road in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, $14.2 million; • Milling and paving of Route 248 in East Allen Township, Lower Nazareth Township, Upper Nazareth Township, Bath Borough and Nazareth Borough, Northampton County, $3.4 million; • Traffic signal improvements on Route 512 in Bath Borough, Northampton County, $1.2 million; and • Milling and paving of US 22 in Bethlehem Township, Palmer Township and Wilson Borough and Route 33 in Bethlehem Township and Palmer Township, Northampton County, $13.6 million. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.

Information about infrastructure in District 5, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D5Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

