Cross-border e-commerce: Bringing Vietnamese goods to international consumers

HÀ NỘI — In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, cross-border e-commerce channel is opening a 'green stream' to bring Vietnamese goods to the world, unlocking the potential of a new sales channel in international trade and contributing to development of the Vietnamese digital economy.

It is also a new opportunity to help e-commerce models gradually associate with import and export activities, becoming a new export channel, supplementing traditional export channels and expanding the customer base.

Not missing this trend, the Government issued Decision No 645/QĐ-TTg dated May 15 last year, approving the National E-commerce Development Master Plan for 2021-2025.

One of its key components is promoting an e-commerce application to support key export industries and expand consumption of domestic goods and promote e-commerce development in numerous localities.

These include building national pavilions on some of the world's major e-commerce platforms, organising Vietnamese stalls that gather prestigious brands with highly localised content recognised by Vietnamese government and State management agencies, and enhancing major e-commerce platforms for Việt Nam and the world.

Domestically, the positive signals from "Việt Nam Online Store" have provided a solid foundation for building a programme to bring Vietnamese goods to foreign markets through cross-border e-commerce.

In particular, the successful pilot export of Bắc Giang lychees through the cross-border e-commerce channel co-operated by the Việt Nam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA), Ministry of Industry and Trade, and Viettel Post in this year's lychee crop marked an important milestone for Việt Nam's e-commerce industry in bringing high-quality fresh agricultural products to foreign markets with strict international standards.

Following that success, iDEA held a press conference to announce the programme "Việt Nam National Pavilion" on the Chinese JD.com e-commerce platform at the end of last month.

The JD platform is the second largest e-commerce company in China, following Alibaba.

The national pavilion symbolises Vietnamese products, and is the first Vietnamese goods space on an international e-commerce platform and in China.

To operate the pavilion, Viettel Post accompanies iDEA in supporting manufacturing and exporting enterprises as well as operation and logistics and consulting in foreign markets, such as China, Japan, the EU and the US.

Accordingly, Vietnamese exporters participating in the pavilion will receive support with the operations, logistics, financial support and image promotion rights in import countries.

Thus, cross-border e-commerce not only creates opportunities and helps large enterprises, but is a great opportunity for small businesses, co-operatives and individual business households to do business as well as access foreign businesses in the fastest way possible.

The Việt Nam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency said that it would take on the role of a focal point to support Vietnamese businesses in organising the distribution of goods, firstly in the Chinese market, in a methodical, organised and effective manner on overseas e-commerce platforms.

However, each import market has its own legal regulations and characteristics in importing and consuming goods.

Therefore, based on specific studies for each market, iDEA will build appropriate cross-border e-commerce models to orient export businesses; ensure marketability and efficiency; and achieve the goal of expanding exports for Vietnamese enterprises to the international market through cross-border e-commerce.

The agency has recommended businesses learn about the market of the import countries; focus on advantageous products; improve advertising capacity; and fully understand the regulations on quality standards to ensure cross-border logistics operation, and goods preservation. — VNS