PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bring on the Cheer with these Top Vegan Vegan Holiday Snacks to try in 2022, handpicked by BeVeg.

1. So Delicious Coconut Holiday Nog.
2. Krispy Kream Vegan Donuts.
3. Miyoko’s Winter Truffle.
4. Vego Chocolate.
5. Vegan Treats Baked Goods.
6. Gardein Holiday Roast.
7. Dunkin Vegan Donuts.
8. Califia Almond Nog.
9. Dandies Marshmallows.
10. Tofurkey Ham Roast.

May days be merry and bright, and may all Christmases be full of love and light. When shopping and making vegan holiday cheer, remember, not all vegan claims are made equally. It is common for “vegan” labelled treats to contain ingredients like bone char in sugar, crushed beetles from carmine, animal bones from gelatin, animal anal gland juice and much more unappetizing hidden animal-based ingredients.

The solution? BeVeg - Use verified, audited, and confirmed vegan processes and ingredients. Looking for vegan certified brands and supporting them is key to consumer trust and brand loyalty. BeVeg is the Global Leader in Vegan Certification, as the only ISO ACCREDITED vegan certification standard worldwide.

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

