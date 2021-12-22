Pelosi Statement on 4.6 Million New Affordable Care Act Sign-Ups During President Biden’s First Year in Office

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the Biden Administration announced that a record 4.6 million Americans gained health coverage under the Affordable Care Act since he took office, raising enrollment to an all-time high: “The historic number of sign-ups for life-saving health insurance under the Affordable Care Act is further proof that, thanks to the leadership of President Biden and the Democratic Congress, health coverage is more affordable and accessible than ever before. “Strengthened by Democrats’ American Rescue Plan, the Affordable Care Act has served as a vital lifeline for families: providing the affordable, quality health coverage that is more important than ever amid the pandemic. By dramatically lowering premiums for those who purchase insurance on their own, Democrats’ Rescue package has saved families an average of $2,400 and ensured they can get the care they need. As we head into the new year and continue to battle the pandemic, there is still time to sign up for an affordable plan by visiting HealthCare.gov. “The Affordable Care Act stands alongside Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security as a pillar of health and economic security for American families. In order to build on this extraordinary progress, Democrats are continuing to work to Build Back Better: to lower health costs, prescription drug prices and more for seniors and families across America.” ###