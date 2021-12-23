Ilham Aliyev received deputy chairperson of Council of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Deputy Chairperson of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turkovic.

Bisera Turkovic extended Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic's greetings to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Sefik Dzaferovic's greetings and asked the Deputy Chairperson of the Council of Ministers and Foreign Minister to extend his greetings to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The head of state recalled with pleasure his recent meeting with Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic. President Ilham Aliyev once again commended Bosnia and Herzegovina for supporting Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and the country during the Patriotic War, describing it as an important indicator of friendship and partnership. President Ilham Aliyev also expressed Azerbaijan's support for Bosnia and Herzegovina. Noting that cities, villages, historical and religious monuments were destroyed during the occupation of the liberated territories by Armenians for nearly 30 years, the head of state highlighted the extensive reconstruction and restoration work carried out by Azerbaijan in those territories.

Deputy Chairperson of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turkovic congratulated the head of state on great strides Azerbaijan has made, noting that she was deeply impressed by the development processes in the country.