Xtel Wireless Selects CAP-XX Ultra-Thin Supercapacitors for Smart Batteries

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAP-XX Limited (LSE:CPX), the leading manufacturer of ultra-thin prismatic and cylindrical supercapacitors, announced that Xtel Wireless, an independent development company and leader in IoT product development, has selected the ultra-thin CAP-XX DMF470 supercap for its Smart Batteries. Xtel chose the CAP-XX supercapacitors for their thin form factor, and for their low ESR which enables the high bursts of power needed for the battery pack to wirelessly transmit diagnostic data to enable troubleshooting and battery maintenance.

Xtel’s Smart Batteries feature an intelligent wireless energy meter with a unique ID that enables the user to monitor the health of each individual battery pack, and subsequently isolate and disconnect any elements that aren’t operating properly. Battery diagnostic data, including charge status, voltage, temperature and current in and out, is sent wirelessly to a PC or smartphone. To learn more about the application, visit: https://xtel.dk/en/xtels-iot-solutions/smart-batteries/

The intelligent battery pack can be equipped with either Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) or NB-IoT radio technology.

The CAP-XX DMF470 supercap, previously manufactured by Murata under license from CAP-XX, is now produced in CAP-XX’s new factory at Seven Hills, NSW, Australia using the production lines recently acquired from Murata. Features include:

• 470 mF / 5.5 Volt

• 21 x 14 x 3.5 mm

• Very low ESR of 45 mΩ

• Hi rate discharge ability enabling 10 year battery life

“The ultra-thin CAP-XX supercapacitor is a key enabler for the wireless diagnostic data transmissions of our intelligent wireless energy meter,” said Henrik Lie, Senior Hardware Engineer at Xtel Wireless.

“We are proud to support Xtel’s Smart Batteries with the high energy and power density needed to power their wireless data transmissions,” said Anthony Kongats, CEO at CAP-XX. “This is just one example of how our thin prismatic supercapacitors can be excellent supporting actors for power management in all kinds of IoT devices.”

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX (LSE:CPX) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-thin prismatic and compact cylindrical supercapacitors. Its prismatic supercapacitors are manufactured in Australia and Malaysia and its cylindrical supercapacitors are manufactured in China. The company’s strong intellectual property (IP) portfolio includes 21 patents worldwide. CAP-XX’s ultra-thin prismatic supercapacitors are ideal for space-constrained electronics applications where small energy storage device size and thickness are important. The unique feature of CAP-XX supercapacitors is their very high-power density and high-energy storage capacity in space-efficient thin prismatic and compact cylindrical packages. For more information about CAP-XX, visit https://www.cap-xx.com/ or email sales@cap-xx.com.

