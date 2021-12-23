Input Sought for Teacher Shortage Areas

As part of a federal requirement, the Maine Department of Education submits to the U.S. Department of Education teacher shortage areas for designation, based on collected data and public input. The U.S. DOE annually designates teacher shortage areas for purposes of deferment of loan repayments or reductions of teaching obligation.

The Department intends to propose the following as K-12 teacher shortage areas during the 2022-2023 school year:

General Elementary (K-9)

Early Childhood (Pre-K)

English/Language Arts (7-12)

Teacher of Students with Disabilities (all grade levels)

Mathematics (7-12)

The Maine Department of Education is committed to working with our schools to represent the needs and shortage areas most accurately across our state. We recognize the diverse geographic regions and varying conditions that comprise our public education system and strive for equitable and accurate representation.

To provide input regarding a specific shortage area, or to propose additional shortage areas, please submit correspondence to Stephanie Fyfe at stephanie.fyfe@maine.gov by January 7.