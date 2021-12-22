2021-12-22 10:39:26.39 Lottery Winner: "I Almost Fell Over!"

2021-12-22 10:39:26.39

A St. Charles woman is the latest to win a top prize of $100,000 on a “Find $500” Scratchers ticket.

The player was in Schnucks, 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters, when she noticed the Missouri Lottery vending machine and decided to play.

After winning $10 on her first game, she went back and purchased a “Find $500” Scratchers ticket.

“I scratched it, and I almost fell over!” she said of her reaction to seeing she had won $100,000.

“Find $500” is a $5 game with over $2.5 million in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $100,000.

In FY21, players in St. Charles County won more than $68.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $6 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $18.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.