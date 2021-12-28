Salsa Kings’ YouTube Channel Now has More Than 2,000 Subscribers

One of Miami's leading Latin dance studios has reached a new milestone on one of the world’s largest social media platforms.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to statistics (https://backlinko.com/youtube-users), YouTube has more than 2 billion active users. YouTube Premium and Music together have more than 50 million subscribers in the world. That’s why representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings are proud to announce that its YouTube Channel now has more than 2,000 subscribers.

“We are grateful for every one of our subscribers,” said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings. “We invite everyone to checkout our YouTube Channel and subscribe today.”

Today, YouTube has taken the center stage as the main personal entertainment medium. YouTube users have been increasing by leaps and bounds since its launch, for reasons known and unknown. However, simply put, variety is the spice of life for consumers and YouTube rightly provides that.

More than ¼ of the world's population use YouTube every month. About half of the internet users around the world have access to YouTube.

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, Jose Alberto "El Canario," and more.

In addition to the company’s YouTube Channel, Salsa Kings is also gaining popularity on one of the world's hottest social media platforms. The company has more than 20K followers on TikTok. Those interested in Latin dance styles can follow the company @salsakings on TikTok.

For more information, please visit salsakings.com/podcast and https://salsakings.com/blog.

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

