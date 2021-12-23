Salsa Kings Makes it to the Best of Lessons.com 2021 List

One of Miami's leading Latin dance studios has received prestigious recognition.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings today announced that it has made it to the Best of Lessons.com 2021 List.

“We are very excited about this,” said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings. “We love what we do and it’s a wonderful feeling when our passion for going above and beyond for our customers is noticed by others, making it to the Best of Lessons.com 2021 List.”

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, Jose Alberto "El Canario," and more.

Lessons.com’s technology is the best way for students to connect with teachers that are suited for their exact needs. Students answer questions about their needs, and the company matches their answers with instructors instantly. Then, students can read reviews, message, or call instructors and be able to make an educated decision when they're ready to hire.

Salsa Kings making it to the Best of Lessons.com 2021 List comes on the heels of the company revealing its multi-feature app is available for download at Google Play and the App Store.

Regarding the Salsa King’s multi-featured app, Fernandez said users will meet new friends, re-ignite their current relationships, or spark up a new romance all while having fun, losing weight, getting fit and learning to dance with professionals.

Salsa Kings is also gaining popularity on one of the world's hottest social media platforms. The company has more than 20K followers on TikTok. Those interested in Latin dance styles can follow the company @salsakings on TikTok.

For more information, please visit salsakings.com/podcast and https://salsakings.com/blog.

###

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

13944 SW 8th St #209

Miami FL 33184

United States