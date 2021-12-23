DOL Conducting 2022 Annual Prevailing Wage Survey

The Division of Industrial Affairs (DIA) at the Department of Labor (DOL) is currently conducting its Annual Prevailing Wage Survey for state-funded construction projects – over 3,800 survey forms will be mailed out to contractors on December 27, 2021.

The completed survey forms must be postmarked or returned to DIA for the data to be used in the calculation of the Delaware Prevailing Wage Rates no later than February 8, 2022.

DIA plans to publish its annual “Prevailing Wage Determination” on or before March 15, 2022, which is valid for a period of one year.

The following are copies of survey instructions and forms:

The Department of Labor is also offering and encouraging reporting the information electronically. Please open the link to be directed to the electronic instructions: ollea.delawareworks.com.

Contact Department of Labor about the Annual Prevailing Wage Survey at 302-761-8200.