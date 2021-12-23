PA 8/Main Street Signal Improvement Project

​Butler, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), is announcing a traffic signal replacement project along Route 8 (Main Street) from Pittsburgh Road to Penn Street within the City of Butler. The project will begin at 8:00 p.m. on January 10, 2022 and continue through the Summer of 2022.

It is anticipated that most work will be performed during the nighttime hours. Nine signals will be upgraded with new ones.

No lane closures are expected. Parking spaces along South Main Street will be affected while concrete is placed in the signal pole foundations throughout the project limits. Updates will include curb ramp improvements and pedestrian poles.

Bruce-Merrilees Electrical Company of New Castle, PA will be completing the $2.2 million dollar project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

