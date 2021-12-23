Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer’s Legislative Column for Dec. 23, 2021

Wishing You a Very Merry Christmas

With the warmer than expected weather we’ve had these past couple weeks, it may not quite feel like the typical holiday season. But even without a blanket of snow on the ground or Jack Frost nipping at your nose, there are still ways to share in some Christmas cheer this year.

Family traditions, for instance, play an important role in preserving the spirit of the holidays. Passed down from generation to generation, these traditions are an opportunity to highlight what makes each family unique and special in their own way. Traditions serve to bring us together and to connect us across the years – they also lay the foundations for countless happy memories that will last a lifetime.

Even though traditions are often an essential part of celebrating the holidays, it’s important to recognize it’s not just the traditions themselves that matter, but the people we share them with. Whether it’s watching a Christmas classic like “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” as a family, or taking in the lights at either Zona Rosa or Krug Park, it’s the time we spend with those we love that matters the most. Because, at the end of the day, Christmas is a time for family, friends and loved ones.

I hope we all take some time to remember that this Christmas as we reconnect with our loved ones, some of whom we may not have seen in some time. To all the residents of Buchanan and Platte counties, have a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! May your holidays be merry and bright.

It is my great honor to represent the citizens of Platte and Buchanan counties in the Missouri Senate. Please contact my office at (573) 751-2183, or visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.