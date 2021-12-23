Noted Palm Beach Philanthropists Gather At Local Restaurants To Help The Salvation Army “Do The Most Good”
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County Hosted Five Holiday Gatherings to Raise Awareness of its Humanitarian Efforts During the Current Pandemic.WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NOTED PALM BEACH PHILANTHROPISTS GATHER AT LOCAL RESTAURANTS TO HELP THE SALVATION ARMY “DO THE MOST GOOD”
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County Hosted Five Holiday Gatherings to Raise Awareness of its Humanitarian Efforts During the Current Pandemic.
West Palm Beach, FL (December 23, 2021) – Palm Beach residents gathered during the month of December at local restaurants in support of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County’s “Five Golden Rings” Holiday Campaign. The celebrations were a collaborative effort with valiant local restaurants and noted Palm Beach philanthropists that desired to help The Salvation Army raise awareness of the organization’s humanitarian efforts during the current health pandemic. Each “Golden Ring” emphasized one of the five core values that guide The Salvation Army’s philanthropic efforts to “Do The Most Good.” These Salvation Army’s five values are: Passion, Compassion, Uplifting, Brave, and Trustworthy.
The “Five Golden Rings” Campaign epitomized the popular French Holiday Carol by conveying the Christmas message of love and selfless gift-giving. Apart from enjoying delicious holiday-themed repasts in elegant surroundings, guest enjoyed listening to original fiery compositions of accomplished Flamenco guitarists Eric Hansen and Bob Folse. Dena Lyons, Paula Mikus, Joan Parker, Farley Rentschler, and Camilla Webster respectively served as “Golden Ring” Chairs/Hosts.
The “Five Golden Rings” Holiday initiative was made possible by the generosity of several local corporate sponsors including Braman Motorcars, First Horizon Bank, Humana, I-Heart Media, and Love’s Flower Shop. Benefactors included Ambassador Howard and Gretchen Leach, Max and Christine Ansbacher, Lois Pope, David and Merrilee Lundquist, Louis and Helen Nicozisis, Wally and Betsy Turner, and Farley Rentschler.
According to Area Commanders Majors James and Leisa Hall, “the programs, services, and activities, provided by the Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, would not be possible without the generous donors and dedicated volunteers who contribute their time, talent and resources to the service of others. They are the “Golden Rings” of philanthropic love that help The Salvation Army to “Do The Most Good” for those in greatest need and most affected by the pandemic in Palm Beach County.”
The “Five Golden Rings” featured some of the best restaurants in Palm Beach County. Guests creating cherished holiday memories while learning how they can help the community’s most vulnerable. Participating Restaurants included The Angle at The Eau, La Goulue, Renato's, The Colony Hotel, and Trevini's Ristorante.
For more information, please contact Frank Marangos, Director of Development and Communications by calling 561.702.4698 and/or visit The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County webpage https://salvationarmyflorida.org/westpalmbeach. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco. ¬¬¬¬¬¬¬
_______________________________
PHOTOS: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f7toau9v7qwlfus/AAARlHE7IQfAgPYzBcJuCQlca?dl=0
About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County – The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1922, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 99 years.
Frank Marangos
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County
email us here
+1 561-686-3530