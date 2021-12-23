Enriching Songwriting Blended within Memorable and Meaningful Rap: STAR MONEY Stuns with Stirring New Album
STAR MONEY’s new release, “TAMMY WORLD”, is set to create a storm in the world of Rap, establishing the budding artist in the vibrant Hip Hop musicscape.CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the drop of his dynamic new album titled, ‘Tammy World’, and hip new single “Juice ft. Memo600”, STAR MONEY is amassing staggering views and streams, and establishing himself as a formidable force in the music industry.
The ‘Tammy World’ album manifests an offering by the artist in memory of his mother, while also paying testament to STAR MONEY’s life and vision. The stirring new album is complemented by the artist’s recently dropped videos, interviews and podcasts.
Listeners of STAR MONEY’s newest album will find themselves engrossed within a whole different realm through the feel-good and upbeat energy that the new album presents. With a versatile musical style, STAR MONEY’s Tammy World brand is set to soar, building for the artist a persona which is to be reckoned with in the industry.
In the near future, STAR MONEY hopes to be bigger and better, with a driving aim of being sufficient to help his family. He counts his mother, whom he lost a couple of years ago, as his biggest motivation, believing that she lives through him, his brothers, and his family and their efforts. Through each soul-stirring new release, the artist hopes to come closer to his dream of making music that matters and achieving his dream of making it big and assisting his family.
STAR MONEY remains indebted to Memo600 for believing in him and supporting his vision through a rich and scintillating feature on the single, “Juice”.
Contact STAR MONEY for shows, interviews, features and reviews. Subscribe to all of the artist’s pages, platforms and recent projects, and subscribe and follow through YouTube, Vevo, Instagram, and Twitter. Tammy World is coming full force heavy on Steve Dr 5Eva!
About
Under the purview of his dynamic brand, Tammy World Records, STAR MONEY is striving to bring a new vibe and frequency to the music industry, channeling different musical styles and rhythms.
As an independent artist, STAR MONEY hopes to cultivate musical compositions that are both inspiring and magnetizing, taking listeners on a musical ride. The talented artist has been writing music since he was a kid and believes that he fully got into music after developing a predilection for writing poetry- a foundational step towards his journey as a songwriter and singer. With time, STAR MONEY transitioned into adding more rhythm and beats to back his original lyricism. Growing up Master P, Baby and The Hot Boys, Gucci, Jezzy, Boosie, Soulja Slim, C Murda, Blood Raw and Tucpac were some of the artist’s driving inspirations, catalyzing him to explore his own career in music by expressing real music and real lessons.
