Submit Release
News Search

There were 605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,800 in the last 365 days.

VOY trade finance utility token goes Liquid

A picture of Lee Tarone, CEO of enVoy in a wicker chair

Lee Tarone, CEO of enVoy

enVoy’s token will let crypto stakers earn from the global USD $1.7 trillion funding gap

ESTONIA , December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency-fiat exchange platforms serving millions of customers worldwide, now lists enVoy’s VOY utility token. The VOY is a central lever in enVoy’s DeFi global end-to-end trade finance platform.

It allows investors to stake crypto for real world trade finance and earn in the process. The token is also the currency for enVoy’s international payments system, which works in near real-time and at ultra-low cost, offering massive advantages to buyers, sellers, shipping firms and governmental organizations alike.

Being listed on an exchange of Liquid’s scale is an important step for the VOY. Liquid has the capacity and international reach essential for a global trade solution. enVoy is using crypto to close the long-term $1.7 trillion funding gap in trade finance that makes it especially hard for smaller to medium sized businesses to secure the funding they need. This presents a major market opportunity for crypto tokens to become a central part of the everyday flow of goods and services around the world.

Significantly, enVoy, which utilizes the ultra-efficient R3 Corda chain, will prioritize low carbon trades and shipping by pricing in environmental impact to trade finance fees.

Lee Tarone, Founder and CEO, enVoy said: “Crypto is perfect to drive a better version of trade finance. We are seeing real interest from retail and institutional investors for the VOY. The current system is slow, expensive, and failing to keep up with the challenges the planet is facing. Being listed on Liquid means that investors across the world can use their existing crypto or fiat assets to stake trade finance. We are also seeing demand from the companies involved in international trade that need a better payments system. Liquid becomes a key part of the overall solution.”

ENDS

About enVoy

enVoy uses blockchain technologies to bring massive efficiencies to global supply chain and trade finance. Built on enterprise software firm R3’s Corda blockchain platform, enVoy accelerates the $20 trillion annual global trade flows into the digital age by reducing inefficiencies and injecting vital once unattainable liquidity.

enVoy is bringing global trade into the digital age of a sustainable industrial revolution and ESG certification. Using the R3 Corda network, the enVoy platform reduces the massive inefficiencies that currently strangle global trade, x border payments, and letters of credit whilst injecting essential and vital funding through an innovative financing model based on proven methodologies using its VOY token with X chain teleport to erc20 for added DeFi liquidity. enVoy lowers the cost of business for all parties through the effective use of digitisation and smart contracts and by significantly reducing counterparty risks. enVoy provides a platform where buyers can safely seek financing while improving governance and transparency for all participants. Through hyper-fast validation of transactions between entities that have been through full Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Client protocols, enVoy delivers instant trust.

Emma Becirovic
Yellow Jersey PR
+44 7964 695277
emma@yellowjerseypr.com

You just read:

VOY trade finance utility token goes Liquid

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.