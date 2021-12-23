VOY trade finance utility token goes Liquid
enVoy’s token will let crypto stakers earn from the global USD $1.7 trillion funding gapESTONIA , December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency-fiat exchange platforms serving millions of customers worldwide, now lists enVoy’s VOY utility token. The VOY is a central lever in enVoy’s DeFi global end-to-end trade finance platform.
It allows investors to stake crypto for real world trade finance and earn in the process. The token is also the currency for enVoy’s international payments system, which works in near real-time and at ultra-low cost, offering massive advantages to buyers, sellers, shipping firms and governmental organizations alike.
Being listed on an exchange of Liquid’s scale is an important step for the VOY. Liquid has the capacity and international reach essential for a global trade solution. enVoy is using crypto to close the long-term $1.7 trillion funding gap in trade finance that makes it especially hard for smaller to medium sized businesses to secure the funding they need. This presents a major market opportunity for crypto tokens to become a central part of the everyday flow of goods and services around the world.
Significantly, enVoy, which utilizes the ultra-efficient R3 Corda chain, will prioritize low carbon trades and shipping by pricing in environmental impact to trade finance fees.
Lee Tarone, Founder and CEO, enVoy said: “Crypto is perfect to drive a better version of trade finance. We are seeing real interest from retail and institutional investors for the VOY. The current system is slow, expensive, and failing to keep up with the challenges the planet is facing. Being listed on Liquid means that investors across the world can use their existing crypto or fiat assets to stake trade finance. We are also seeing demand from the companies involved in international trade that need a better payments system. Liquid becomes a key part of the overall solution.”
enVoy uses blockchain technologies to bring massive efficiencies to global supply chain and trade finance. Built on enterprise software firm R3’s Corda blockchain platform, enVoy accelerates the $20 trillion annual global trade flows into the digital age by reducing inefficiencies and injecting vital once unattainable liquidity.
enVoy is bringing global trade into the digital age of a sustainable industrial revolution and ESG certification. Using the R3 Corda network, the enVoy platform reduces the massive inefficiencies that currently strangle global trade, x border payments, and letters of credit whilst injecting essential and vital funding through an innovative financing model based on proven methodologies using its VOY token with X chain teleport to erc20 for added DeFi liquidity. enVoy lowers the cost of business for all parties through the effective use of digitisation and smart contracts and by significantly reducing counterparty risks. enVoy provides a platform where buyers can safely seek financing while improving governance and transparency for all participants. Through hyper-fast validation of transactions between entities that have been through full Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Client protocols, enVoy delivers instant trust.
