Williston Barracks/DUI #5, Neg Op, Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 21A1007354

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                            

 

STATION: Williston

 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

 

DATE/TIME: 12/22/2021 at 1855 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, MM85.2 SB, Williston, VT

 

VIOLATION: DUI #5, Negligent Operation, Warrant

 

 

ACCUSED: Edwin Williams                                                         

 

AGE: 60

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S Burlington, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 22, 2021 at approximately 1855 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the area of MM85.2 on I-89 southbound for a report of a single vehicle collision. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Edwin Williams (60) of S Burlington, VT. Investigation revealed that Williams' vehicle left the travelled portion of the roadway and rolled several times. While speaking with Williams, several signs of impairment where detected and Williams was ultimately placed under arrest for DUI. Williams was later lodged at the Northwestern Regional Correctional Facility for a return on mittimus warrant and cited to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on March 8, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #5 and Negligent Operation.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/8/22 at 0815 hours       

 

COURT: Chittenden

 

LODGED - LOCATION: NWRCF  

 

BAIL: Hold Without

 

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111

