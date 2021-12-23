Williston Barracks/DUI #5, Neg Op, Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A1007354
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 12/22/2021 at 1855 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, MM85.2 SB, Williston, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #5, Negligent Operation, Warrant
ACCUSED: Edwin Williams
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 22, 2021 at approximately 1855 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the area of MM85.2 on I-89 southbound for a report of a single vehicle collision. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Edwin Williams (60) of S Burlington, VT. Investigation revealed that Williams' vehicle left the travelled portion of the roadway and rolled several times. While speaking with Williams, several signs of impairment where detected and Williams was ultimately placed under arrest for DUI. Williams was later lodged at the Northwestern Regional Correctional Facility for a return on mittimus warrant and cited to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on March 8, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #5 and Negligent Operation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/8/22 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: NWRCF
BAIL: Hold Without
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
