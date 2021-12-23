Williston Barracks/DUI #5, Neg Op, Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A1007354

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 12/22/2021 at 1855 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, MM85.2 SB, Williston, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #5, Negligent Operation, Warrant

ACCUSED: Edwin Williams

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 22, 2021 at approximately 1855 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the area of MM85.2 on I-89 southbound for a report of a single vehicle collision. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Edwin Williams (60) of S Burlington, VT. Investigation revealed that Williams' vehicle left the travelled portion of the roadway and rolled several times. While speaking with Williams, several signs of impairment where detected and Williams was ultimately placed under arrest for DUI. Williams was later lodged at the Northwestern Regional Correctional Facility for a return on mittimus warrant and cited to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on March 8, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #5 and Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/8/22 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: NWRCF

BAIL: Hold Without

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

