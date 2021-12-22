Negative COVID-19 test required for entry into Sweden

The Government decided today to amend the entry ban to Sweden. The amendments mean that all travellers must be able to present a negative test result for ongoing COVID-19 infection upon arrival to Sweden, regardless of the country they travel from. The decision is based on the increasing spread of infection and a request from the Public Health Agency of Sweden. The amendments will enter into force on 28 December.

Due to the high occurrence of COVID-19 around the world and the increasing spread of the Omicron variant, the Public Health Agency of Sweden has requested that the Government present stricter entry restrictions. The Government has therefore decided to introduce a requirement that a negative test result for ongoing COVID-19 infection must be presented when entering Sweden.

The test for ongoing COVID-19 infection must have been conducted within 48 hours prior to arrival to Sweden.

The test requirement applies to:

foreign nationals traveling from EU/EEA countries, including the Nordic countries, or from other countries, with certain exemptions

everyone regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or have recovered

adults and children over the age of 12.

The Government refers to the Public Health Agency of Sweden for information about what requirements a certificate or a negative test result must meet.

In connection with the introduction of a negative COVID-19 test for all travellers, it will no longer be required to present the EU Digital COVID Certificate when entering Sweden.

To facilitate for those who commute for work or study in the EU/EEA, this group will also be able to present a vaccination certificate. This is an additional option to presenting a COVID-19 test conducted within a week prior to arrival to Sweden. Exemptions from the test requirement will also be introduced for those who travel via Sweden between Bornholm and Denmark.

All amendments to the entry ban will enter into force on 28 December.

For more information on how the ordinances on temporary bans on entry to Sweden are to be interpreted and which exemptions apply, please visit the Swedish Police Authority website. See the adjacent links.