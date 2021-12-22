Submit Release
News Search

There were 646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,798 in the last 365 days.

COVID-19 response top priority for vaccination clinics

CANADA, December 22 - The Department of Health and Wellness is focusing health human resources on the COVID-19 response. With the recent rapid rise in cases, notably due to the Omicron variant, administration of booster shots of the COVID vaccine is the top priority. 

Delays in booking appointments for other vaccine services may be possible. This delay is necessary to prioritize the administration of COVID-19 boosters to ensure Islanders are well protected against COVID-19 during this next wave of the pandemic. 

The Department has been in touch with the PEI Pharmacists Association and advised them to prioritize the COVID-19 response.

The public will be advised when resources are available to allow booking their appointments for the Shingrix vaccine. 

The Department of Health and Wellness thanks the public for their cooperation and patience at this time.

Media Contacts: Ron Ryder Health and Wellness (902) 314-6367 rryder@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

COVID-19 response top priority for vaccination clinics

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.