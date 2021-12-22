COVID-19 response top priority for vaccination clinics

CANADA, December 22 - The Department of Health and Wellness is focusing health human resources on the COVID-19 response. With the recent rapid rise in cases, notably due to the Omicron variant, administration of booster shots of the COVID vaccine is the top priority.

Delays in booking appointments for other vaccine services may be possible. This delay is necessary to prioritize the administration of COVID-19 boosters to ensure Islanders are well protected against COVID-19 during this next wave of the pandemic.

The Department has been in touch with the PEI Pharmacists Association and advised them to prioritize the COVID-19 response.

The public will be advised when resources are available to allow booking their appointments for the Shingrix vaccine.

The Department of Health and Wellness thanks the public for their cooperation and patience at this time.

