AEXA's Holographic Communication soon will be available for everyone

Family having Christmas dinner with holoported family member #Holocat

At AEXA we are developing technology to make holographic communications real and accessible for everyone

HOUSTON, TX, USA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At AEXA, holographic teleportation (holoportation) is already a reality. On October 10, 2021, we performed the first off-world Holoportation using the Holowizard. It demonstrated that a physician at Mission Control could holoport himself to the International Space Station and interact with a crew member. This is just one of the great achievements of this technology. The applications are unlimited, from bringing a deployed warfighter “home” for dinner with their family to enabling a physician to remotely provide health care assistance.

Today, the world uses voice (1D) and video-conference (2D) to communicate. AEXA envisions a future where holographic communications (3D) will be the new global standard by erasing communication barriers and providing a more intimate experience. The short-term goal is to offer these solutions to any individual without the need for special equipment (which is usually very expensive) and offer access to this technology for everyone. As a result, Aexa is launching a campaign to identify early adopters for beta testing and feedback about this amazing technology's best use.

The video shows a deployed family member holoporting himself with his family to enjoy a Christmas dinner and also capturing memories from that moment.

If interested in being at the forefront of this revolution, please apply! https://aexa.com/beta-testers/ or in social media #Aexa and #holoportation4every1