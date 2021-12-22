Submit Release
News Search

There were 613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,776 in the last 365 days.

Province releases report on Old Fort access

CANADA, December 22 - Following an extensive review, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has determined the best option for access to the community of Old Fort is to continue using the existing road alignment. 

The ministry will continue with further geotechnical assessments to identify potential improvements for Old Fort Road to improve reliability for area residents, and to help make the road more resilient to the future effects of climate change.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure initiated a review in fall 2020 to examine long-term access reliability to the community, including the identification of possible alternative routes. Each of the proposed alternative routes failed to demonstrate a superior alignment and it was determined that the best option is to pursue improvements to the existing route.

Reliability, cost, geotechnical, structural, environmental, hydrotechnical, and constructability were all considerations in the study.

In 2018, a landslide on Old Fort Road cut off the only road out of Old Fort, a community of about 150 residents five kilometres north of Fort St. John. Following heavy rains in June of 2020, the slide moved again, damaging the road a second time.

The full report can be viewed here: www.gov.bc.ca/oldfortroad

You just read:

Province releases report on Old Fort access

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.