Bar ‘access to justice’ group says work has been mischaracterized
(Subscription required) Ten “volunteer members of the Closing the Justice Gap Working Group” sent a letter on Friday arguing that concerns over their ideas are overblown. One major rift between the bar and the lawmakers appears to be a disagreement about how well “regulatory sandbox” changes have worked elsewhere. Among the solutions the group members have discussed is allowing greater use of consumer legal software, and permitting attorneys to offer low-cost, flat-fee services.