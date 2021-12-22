(Subscription required) We all know that change is here -- and it is constant. If it doesn't manifest in the reforms being discussed by the State Bar of California working groups [on legal paraprofessionals], then it will manifest elsewhere. Whatever it ends up being, all of us in the profession will have to navigate this together. What often keeps me up at night isn't the length of our divide but rather the degree of our likeness.
You just read:
Opinion: Let’s set aside controversy and talk about commonality
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.