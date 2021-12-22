Submit Release
Important Notice: Tax Filing Extension: December 2021 Storms, Tornadoes, and Flooding

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 | 02:38pm

Consistent with the IRS’s decision to extend certain federal deadlines to May 16, 2022 for those located in a designated disaster area due to the December 2021 severe weather, the Department of Revenue will also extend the franchise and excise tax filing and payment deadlines to May 16, 2022. For more information, please read important notice #21-19.

