eSkill is Recipient of Brandon Hall Award for Best Advance in Candidate Assessment Technology

NORTH CHELMSFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eSkill, a leading provider of professional skills, behavioral, cognitive, and other talent assessment solutions, today announced that it has received a Bronze Excellence in Technology Award from Brandon Hall Group for Best Advance in Candidate Assessment Technology.

Brandon Hall Group is a global professional development company that specializes in providing data, research, and certification resources to talent management professionals and organizations. HR and training managers worldwide rely on Brandon Hall Group’s insights when they create and implement hiring and employee-development plans that will succeed in the “new” global workplace.

All entries underwent a rigorous evaluation process by an international panel of independent industry experts as well as Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and their executive teams. Judging was based on the following criteria:

• Product: What was the product’s breakthrough innovation?

• Unique Differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from competing products?

• Value Proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does the product address?

• Measurable Results: What are the benefits customers can expect to derive by using the product?

Eric Friedman, eSkill’s CEO, said, “We are honored to be recognized as a leading provider of talent assessment solutions by Brandon Hall Group. Our team works very hard to provide top-quality products and deliver world-class service, and we are delighted to have our efforts validated by such as prestigious organization. Brandon Hall Group’s endorsement confirms that eSkill is a candidate assessment provider of choice for enterprises and businesses that want to simplify and streamline their hiring and training processes.”

“Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. “Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people strategies.”

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest-running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm, it conducts studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management that provide strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

During more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally by coupling research with best practices derived from the awards. Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. For more information, visit brandonhallgroup.com.

About eSkill

Founded in 2003, eSkill is a leading provider of hiring and training assessment solutions that are accurate, thorough, and compliant predictors of employee success. Since its launch, eSkill has become a global leader in the employment assessment industry and has expanded its core skills test offerings to include cognitive aptitude tests, video response questions, and behavioral assessments. Its candidate assessment solutions enable hiring and training managers to configure assessments from eSkill’s extensive Skills Assessment Library to match their hiring and training needs and reduce the risk of hiring failures and discrimination litigation. For more information, visit eSkill.com.