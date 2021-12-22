Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Public Employees Relations Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jeff Aaron and Michael Sasso to the Public Employees Relations Commission.

Jeff Aaron

Aaron, of Maitland, is a Senior Associate with Gray Robinson, PA. He is a member of the Ninth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission and President of the Young Lawyers Chapter of The Federalist Society. Aaron earned his bachelor’s degrees in civil engineering and environmental engineering and master of business administration from Florida Gulf Coast University and juris doctor from the University of Florida.

Michael Sasso

Sasso, of Orlando, is the Managing Partner of Sasso & Sasso, PA. He is a member of the Valencia College District Board of Trustees and serves on the Ninth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. Sasso is also President of the Seminole County Bar Association and President of The Federalist Society’s Orlando Chapter. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and juris doctor from Barry University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

