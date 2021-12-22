Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Florida Real Estate Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Kelly Price and Millie Kanyar to the Florida Real Estate Commission.

Kelly Price

Price, of Winter Park, is a Real Estate Broker and Owner of Kelly Price & Company. She is a graduate of the National Association of Realtors’ Real Estate Institute and a member of the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce and Florida Notary Association. Price earned her bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Florida and master of business administration from Rollins College.

Millie Kanyar

Kanyar, of Jacksonville, is a Licensed Real Estate Broker with Watson Realty. She was named the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors’ Realtor of the Year and is a member of the Florida Realtors Honors Society. Kanyar earned her bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University and juris doctor from the Florida Coastal School of Law.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

