Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Sophia Eccleston, Robert Salonen, Emmanuel Tormes and Patsy Sanchez to the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors.

Sophia Eccleston

Eccleston, of Wellington, is an external affairs manager with Florida Power and Light. Previously, she worked for Halliburton and KBR Inc., in the Middle East and Africa. Eccleston is an Army veteran who also serves as a commissioner on the Florida Commission on the Status of Women. She has volunteered her time with the Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County, Executive Women of the Palm Beaches Foundation, Florida Women’s Business Center and the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce. Eccleston earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Armstrong Atlantic State University and her master of business administration from American Intercontinental University.

Robert Salonen

Salonen, of Melbourne, is the Director of Government Affairs and Strategic Partnerships at the Florida Institute of Technology. Previously, he was Director of Business Development for the Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast. Salonen is a member of the Civilian Military Community Relations Council of the Space Coast and serves on the board of Circles of Care. He earned his bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Connecticut and master of public administration from the Florida Institute of Technology.

Emmanuel Tormes

Tormes, of Oviedo, is Senior Manager of Government Operations at The Boeing Company. His previous work experience includes time with the State of Florida, Orange County Mayor’s office and Seminole County government. Tormes volunteers his time with the Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast, Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce, Florida Defense Contractors Association and the U.S. Global Leadership Council Florida Advisory Committee. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida.

Patsy Sanchez

Sanchez, of Tallahassee, is the Director of Diversity and Inclusion at the University of South Florida. She also serves on the University of South Florida’s Latin Community Advisory Committee, Leadership Alliance Advisory Board and as a member of the Hispanic Leaders Association. Born in Cuba, her family opposed the Castro regime and fled to the United States where Sanchez learned English and began her schooling. She earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of South Florida.

