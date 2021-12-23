The Wellbeing Economy Alliance (WeAll) World Happiness Awards 2021 Laureate for Policy Making
Systemic change happens through Public Policy as it can determine social happiness and well-being for long periods of time.
There are incredible public policy developments happening at all levels of governance and we want to say thank you.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new economy, common good economy, green economy, human economy, and solidarity economy are just some of the movements for economic system change. Building on the work and achievements of this ever-growing moment, The Wellbeing Economy Alliance (WeAll) is a new initiative whose goal is to unite, support, and expand this work already being done, in all its variations, to ensure and hasten the systemic shift to a wellbeing economy.
Nowadays, there is a growing recognition that the current world economy serves a few at a cost to communities and damages the environment. While the current economy is a pollutive, extractive, alienating economic model, a wellbeing economy is one in which everyone matters. It is an economy that leaves no one behind and meets the needs of all. The time for such a positive economic model is now, and its leader is WeAll.
The Wellbeing Economy Alliance (WeAll) is the leading global collaboration of organizations, alliances, movements, and individuals working together to transform the economic system into one that delivers social justice on a healthy planet. It is a ten-year project that involves linking and coordinating activity at all levels of the wellbeing economy movement to form a critical mass of people and organizations working toward a common vision.
To transition to a wellbeing economy, WeAll believes the following fundamental principles are crucial:
-All institutions, organizations, businesses, and society should be focused on delivering shared wellbeing on a healthy planet;
-A significant transformation is needed, away from the growth-oriented development paradigm, towards a wellbeing economy;
-Being rooted in nature and supporting people to preserve their cultural heritage;
-Fair-operating markets;
-Celebration of entrepreneurism and creativity;
-Institutions and decision-making characterized by transparency and openness;
-Progress measurements and conceptions of success aligned with the wellbeing, contrary to GDP or short-term profit.
To support visionary policymakers and build more just and sustainable economies for people and the planet, WeAll has launched the Wellbeing Economy Policy Design Guide. The guide has tools, resources, case studies, and suggestions on how to develop a wellbeing vision, framework, and measurements, how to design a strategy to foster the areas of economic life most important to human wellbeing, and how to assess and co-create Wellbeing Economy policies to build a coherent and innovative policy mix. But this is not all. The policy also shows how to successfully implement Wellbeing Economy policies by empowering local stakeholders and communities and how to evaluate policy impacts on wellbeing for learning, adaptation, and success.
WeAll believes that through mutual experimentation, innovations, and learnings, we can show the world that a wellbeing economy is not only a possible model for human flourishing but is already underway. Although this is just the first version of the guide, WeAll hopes that we all can continue to build this guide together in the months and years to come.
Their passion, hard work, and innovations are what make the WeAll organization so unique. It is also why they are one of the World Happiness Awards 2021 laureates. Join us in our celebration of people and communities, making this planet a better place for all!
