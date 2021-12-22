Burgum welcomes announcement of soybean processing plant near Casselton

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum issued the following statement regarding today’s announcement that North Dakota Soybean Processors LLC plans to construct a state-of-the-art soybean processing plant near Casselton.

“This soybean crushing facility is another landmark investment in North Dakota agriculture, one that will add tremendous value for our soybean growers, create quality jobs and benefit all North Dakotans through greater economic activity and tax revenue that supports essential services and critical infrastructure,” Burgum said. “Investments like this put more money in the pockets of our farmers by expanding local markets while also building connections between our ag and energy industries for further value-added activity. We’re grateful to our highly productive soybean growers, North Dakota Soybean Processors, the North Dakota Department of Commerce, North Dakota Department of Transportation, City of Casselton, Casselton Economic Development, Cass County Commission, The Harvest Group, Greater Fargo Moorhead EDC and everyone whose dedication and hard work on this project made today’s announcement possible.”

North Dakota Soybean Processors, a joint venture between CGB Enterprises Inc. and Minnesota Soybean Processors, said the new facility is expected to crush 42.5 million bushels of soybeans in the first year and create 50 to 60 new jobs once fully operational in 2024, subject to various approvals. Groundbreaking is slated for spring 2022.