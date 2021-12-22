St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information Retail Theft

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A2007376

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: December 22nd 2021 at 1504 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General , Georgia

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 22nd 2021 at 1504 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a retail theft from the Dollar General store in the town of Georgia. The complainant advised an unidentified female entered the store, filled a shopping cart with a variety of items, and left without paying despite being requested to do so. A surveillance video still frame photograph of the female in question is attached to this press release. Members of the public with any information pertaining to this investigation or who may be able to positively identify the female in question are asked to contact Trooper Conte with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.