Blueberry Markets’ growth strategy blooms with fruitful partnership

One of Australia’s most trusted brokers, Blueberry Markets has signed a partnership deal with the award-winning trading signals provider, Signal Centre.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the strategic partnership Signal Centre will provide daily content from its team of experienced analysts to Blueberry Markets’ community of 30,000 traders across their MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms. Blueberry Markets have access to the newly released Signal Stream API, user-friendly metatrader EAs and a daily newsletter which features trading signals based on technical analysis insights across Forex, CFD’s, Crypto, Commodities and Metals and Indices.

In the first two months of the partnership Blueberry Markets reported a substantial increase in its Telegram subscribers and an uptick in email open rates of more than 25%, 10% above industry average*.

Ajak Biar, Chief Commercial Officer, Blueberry Markets:

“The integration of Signal Stream across our metatrader platforms, Telegram and daily emails far exceeded our expectations. Our company prides itself on taking a customer-centric approach towards all aspects of the business, so being able to engage, educate and delight our traders with valuable content and analysis that keeps them returning is a big win for our team”.

Blueberry Markets has more than 30,000 traders onboard and is turning double-digit growth in its revenue. The company continues to expand into new regions globally providing bespoke trading experiences to all levels of retail traders.

The partnership marks another step forward for both Blueberry Markets and Signal Centre as the companies seek to grow their global footprint. Since its inception six years ago, Blueberry Markets has grown to provide thousands of brokers and in turn traders across the world, with unrivalled trading insights, foresight on trends and market opportunities through the technical analysis of the financial markets. A key facet of securing the partnership was the companies’ aligned vision on the importance of regulating the industry and ensuring compliance throughout the trading process. Blueberry Markets are an Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) licensed broker and Signal Centre are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Steve O’Hare, Chief Operating Officer, Signal Centre;

‘Over the years we’ve built up a reputation for fairness, transparency and security with our client base across investors, brokers, individuals & stakeholders. Our ethos has always been to place the interests of the traders at the forefront, as we strive to assist in increasing their chances of success through education and support. Both Signal Centre and Blueberry Markets spend time investing in process and business practices to ensure excellent standards of education provision for clients, customer service and technological integrations.’

*According to a leading industry source the email marketing industry open rate is around 15% with a variable click-through rate of 1-1.6%.

About Blueberry Markets

Founded in 2016, Blueberry Markets is a multi-regulated and award-winning online trading provider that offers access to over 300+ instruments across the different markets. It allows traders to build a diverse portfolio and increase their potential trading opportunities by trading in forex, share CFDs, Indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

With tight spreads, access to the powerful MetaTrader trading platform, and 24/7 support, Blueberry Markets is trusted by over 30,000+ traders around the world. The team at Blueberry Markets is passionate about online trading, and it is constantly looking to innovate and improve the way their clients actively invest in the financial markets.

About Signal Centre

Signal Centre is an FCA Regulated provider of independent technical analysis and market research. Founded in 2010 as PIA First, Signal Centre was created in 2018 to focus on the analytical research arm of PIA First and its expansion into the retail trading platform arena to meet the need for high quality, timely and accurate market analysis with clear, structured trade ideas and signals created by expert traders & analysts .

Signal Centre’s award-winning, multi-asset signals, strategy and analysis are available in multiple languages and via multiple delivery channels including MT4/5, API, widgets, email and instant messaging services such as Telegram, Facebook, Whatsapp, WeChat and SMS.

